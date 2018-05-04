Three inducted into Cardington-Lincoln Hall of Fame

CARDINGTON — Three Cardington-Lincoln High School graduates will be inducted into the school’s 2018 Alumni Hall of Fame when the 88th Alumni meeting/party is held Saturday, May 26.

Honored will be Randall (Randy) Burns, Class of 1968, and Mindy McGinnis, Class of 1997. Also to be inducted posthumously will be Steven Maceyko, Jr., Class of 1951. Conducting the Induction ceremony will be Gary Ebert, alumni association president.

Burns is currently the Senior Vice President Regional Manager, at Hilliard Lyons. The company, with 70 offices throughout 12 states, is one of the oldest investment firms in the U. S.

He is a graduate of Columbus Business University (1972) and a 1997 graduate of the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania in the Securities Industry Institute Program. Later, in 2016 he graduated from the Wharton School, U of P in the Aresty Institute of Executive Education.

Burns was one of the dedicated Fulton Elementary School alumni who were involved in the planning the redevelopment of the Fulton School grounds. Today there is a playground and shelter house on the grounds.

He donates time and anonymous financial help to many organizations and groups in Fulton and Cardington.

His interest in youth baseball and softball led to his election as president of the Stark County Hot Stove Baseball. He was also involved with The Ohio Stave University Athletics and spent ten years as a Bowl Scout for the Florida Citrus Bowl, having been referred by Coach Earle Bruce from OSU.

Randy and his wife, Patricia, also a Cardington alumni, have two children and two grandchildren.

McGinnis, a 1997 C-LHS graduate, has become an award winning, nationally known and respected author of teen literature. Her first two works, “Not a Drop to Drink,” and “In a Handful of Dust,” were the first of which have been optional for film by Fickle Fish Films. She is also the author of “Madness So Discreet,” which won the prestigious 2016 Edgar Award for Young Adult Fiction.

Her first contemporary, “The Female of the Species,” is the winner of eight awards that include 2017 Tayshars List Selection, Valsa Top 10 Best Y A Fiction of 2017; School Library Journal

Best of 2016; Junior Library Guild Selection, The Glove and Mail Best Books of 2016, Bustle’s Best Young Adult Books of 2016 and Seventeen’s 10 Best YA Books of 2016.

These works were followed in 2017 by the first of a fantasy duology, “Given to the Sea” and “The Darkness Mine.”

She also runs a blog for aspiring writers at Writer, Writer Pants on Fire.

A Magna Cum Laude graduate of Otterbein University with a degree in English Literature and Religion, McGinnis is a Cardington resident.

Macyeko, a 1951 graduate, served in the US Army for two years before assuming ownership of his parent’s business in Cardington. His parents had established the Jeri-Ann Drive In and upon their retirement he took over the business and along with his wife, Linda, and six children, operated it as the Rainbow Seven. During the next 40 years of service, he employed as many as 150 people, most of them being high school students.

He always stressed continuing education to these students and was willing to help them by networking to help former employees land a new job or write letters of recommendation for scholarships and college applications.

His assistance extended to other students who were not employed by the business. Many of them went on to be successful in many different professions who used some of the skills they learned from Maceyko, who passed away March 9, 2018.

The induction ceremony will take place during the meeting portion of the alumni program.

MINDY MCGINNIS http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/05/web1_Mindy-McGinnis.jpg MINDY MCGINNIS RANDALL BURNS http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/05/web1_Randy-Burns.jpeg RANDALL BURNS STEVEN MACEYKO, JR. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/05/web1_Steve-Maceyko.jpg STEVEN MACEYKO, JR.

Burns, McGinnis, Maceyko selected