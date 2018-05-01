Dozen arrested in drug sweep

MOUNT GILEAD — There are a few less drug dealers on the streets tonight.

Law enforcement officers from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, METRICH Enforcement Unit, Mount Gilead Police and Cardington Police departments arrested about a dozen people in a drug sweep conducted Tuesday.

No further details on Operation May Day are available and a news release will be issued later, according to Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton. It is believed that many of those involved are dealers.

Stay with The Sentinel for updates as they become available.