Riordan McClain to hold office hours in Mount Gilead

COLUMBUS — State Representative Riordan McClain (R-Upper Sandusky) will have district office hours next week, Thursday, May 3, from 1-2:30 p.m., at Mount Gilead Public Library, 41 E. High St.

No appointment is necessary for these office hours and everyone is encouraged to participate.

“I look forward to the opportunity to meet with my constituents and hear their opinions or ideas on legislation, as well as assist with resolving issues with state agencies,” said McClain.

If you are unable to attend the office hours, McClain encourages you to contact his office by phone at 614-644-6265 or by email at Rep87@ohiohouse.gov.

