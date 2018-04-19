Grants sought for Cardington sidewalks, water plant

CARDINGTON — During its regular meeting on April 16, Cardington Village Council, looking to the future, approved a resolution authorizing the village to apply for two grants.

One is a Morrow County for a Community Block Development Grant for capital improvements to the sidewalks along West Main Street and the other is for Residential Public Infrastructure Grant Program for upgrades to the village’s water plant.

It was noted that currently there are no sidewalks to CYT from Fourth Street where the West Main Street sidewalk ends.

In other business:

• Council approved an ordinance accepting the recommendation of the village engineer to accept the bid of Kokosing Construction Company for the 2018 paving program and authorized the village administrator and the fiscal officer to enter into a contract.

The contract for the 2018 village paving program with Kokosing Construction Company is in the amount of $180,781.70 for the base bid.

• Council approved payment of bills totaling $38,662.79.

• Fiscal Officer Deb Fry said the recent FEMA Grant Award to the fire department, has been undergoing an audit and she was notified earlier this month that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) had no findings or recommendations for corrective actions at this time.

“I am extremely proud of the teamwork that pulled all the information together with no findings,” Fry said.

• The Omnispin (merry-go-round) playground equipment for Heimlich Park has been shipped and the all-weather swing for the Legion Park has arrived.

• Fire Chief Gary Goodman said remodeling of the firehouse kitchen is being completed by department members. He said repairs will also have to be made to the heater and the electric. This is the first repairs to these areas in six years, he said. Mayor Susie Peyton complimented “all of you for your work there.”

• Village Administrator Danny Wood reported he had visited the fire house and said, “Gary and the guys are doing an excellent job (remodeling) and they are doubling the space.”

He said the backhoe has been leaking, but it is temporarily fixed.

• After three inches of rain recently, he said the Cardington Library basement was flooded with much damage. This was due to back-up from the overwhelmed wastewater plant..

He has talked to Ohio Rural Water and they will do smoke testing in the near future.

• Community residents Don and Linda Harvey complimented the village on Maxwell Park and all it offers for the community. They also had some zoning concerns they brought to council’s attention.

• Council will meet next on May 7.