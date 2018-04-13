Cardington FFA among top 10 in state

CARDINGTON — For the second time in the school’s history, the Cardington FFA Chapter has been named one of the top 10 chapters in Ohio. They received the honor for the first time in 2016.

Each year, the Ohio FFA performs extensive student and program evaluations from January to March, programs which evaluate everything from student projects to officer records to chapter events and programming.

There are 316 FFA Chapters in the state of Ohio and 8,500 nationwide.Part of the state evaluation breaks down the programs and events that each chapter conducts in their program of activities. This year, that evaluation led to the naming of the Cardington FFA as one of the Top 10 Chapters in the state.

Within the chapter evaluations, each FFA chapter is evaluated in three premier chapter areas: building communities, growing leaders and strengthening agriculture.

For the 2018 year, the Cardington Chapter has been named a Premier Chapter in building communities and growing leaders, meaning that the chapter ranks in the top 10 of chapters in the state for its contributions to student success and community engagement and service through its activities.

In addition to these accomplishments, the Cardington FFA was also named a State Gold-Rated Chapter, which means they rank in the top five percent of chapters nationally.

The chapter officer team has worked tirelessly over the past three months to complete the evaluation requirements and achieve these results, in addition to the amount of work and dedication that was required throughout the last 12 months to coordinate and carry out events that were later evaluated.

Four students will interview at the Ohio FFA State Convention May 3, to determine how the chapter places among those top 10 spots. In these evaluations, individual student achievement is also determined.

The Cardington FFA will see the following student successes be recognized at the state convention. They are six state degree recipients: Brooklyn Whitt, Trent Crum, Kaitlyn Fisher, Paige Clinger, Delisa Goodman, Dylan Goodman; three American Degree recipients: Derek Goodman, Dylan Etgen, Nathan Gardner; three State Gold Rated Officers: Katelyn Denney, Alicia McElwee, Delisa Goodman; one State Proficiency finalist in the area of Forage Production Entrepreneurship, Kayla Cossin.

The Cardington FFA will also be recognized for its distinguishable contribution to charitable organizations.

Chapter Advisor Erin Wollet, members and officers, thanked the community, faculty and administration and everyone who has helped them achieve success over the past few years.

“We could not achieve any of this without such a supportive community,” she said.