Cardington woman dies in crash

MOUNT VERNON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of County Road 13 and Township Road 389 in Knox County.

Wanda M. Rucker, 57, of Cardington, was operating a 2010 Toyota Prius when she drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Rucker was transported to the Knox Community Hospital and died as a result of her injuries and previous medical complications. It occurred at 6:03 a.m. Tuesday.

Mount Vernon Fire Department, EMS and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in this crash. Her seat belt was in use.

This crash remains under investigation.

