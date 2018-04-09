Mount Gilead Police calls

March 29-April 4
Possession of drugs
A man was cited for possession of marijuana and a warning for having one headlight on West Marion Road.
Disabled vehicle
Officer and others got a vehicle from the roadway to a parking space on South Main and Marion streets.
Theft charge
A woman was arrested for theft at Kroger.
No money for tools
A woman reported giving tools to a relative to sell. He has not brought her the money. She was advised it is mainly a civil matter and how to file a formal report.
Overdose
Officer investigated a suspected drug-related overdose on Douglas Street.
Assists unit
Officer and canine partner assisted Morrow County Sheriff’s deputy on North and Cherry streets. Drug sniff produced a negative alert.
Bad check
The village received a bad check from a resident. Later the resident returned to the office and took care of the matter.
Driver cited
A woman was cited for failure to reinstate at South Rich and West Marion streets.
