Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War meet

The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War Tent 91 Galion, met for its regular meeting Tuesday, April 3, at the home of Judy Sanders.

President Cathy Brown conducted the meeting in regular form.

Communications included: “The Veteran” newsletter, Ohio department address list and district meeting info.

Relief report consisted of: three flowers for deceased, one flower for the ill, 34 personal visits, 226 cheer cards sent and 311 volunteer hours served.

Discussion was held on banquet details for the Ohio Department Convention coming up in June. Speaker is in place, with decorations and program in process.

Application for Shirley Marler to become a comrade member of the Tent was read and approved.

Good of the Order brought “Trivia”. Mystery gift was won by Cathy Brown. Refreshments were served by Donna Yaussy.

Next meeting will be held May 1, at the home of Marilyn Sipes.