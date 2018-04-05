Money raised for Meals on Wheels

The fundraiser held March 30 at The Rusty Horsehoe was a success. Organizers thanked everyone for their support of Seniors on Center. Pictured is Debbie Bachelder, owner of the The Rusty Horseshoe; Pam Eastep, Director of Seniors On Center and John Hinton, Morrow County Sheriff. The effort raised $500 for the Meals on Wheels program at Seniors On Center.

