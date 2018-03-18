7th Chili Cook-Off a success

MOUNT GILEAD — Thirty-degree weather brought in a crowd of a couple hundred to enjoy chili, sandwiches and delicious cornbread, brownies and cake on Saturday.

They enjoyed a program with Marilyn McBride’s Douce Dance Studio and the Mount Gilead Show Choir. DJ Roger Wren provided music and led line dancing.

Chili trophy winners include: Josh Detty, spicy; Belisa Sherman, best tradional; Whetstone, most unique and People’s Choice, Dixie Shinaberry.

Bake goods winners include: Whetstone, Cornbread 1st place; Angel Care Cornbread 2nd place; Cake, Rob and Sharen Hickson first for Pistachio cake, and brownies, first to Preacher’s Daughters, Suzie Colegrove.

Cook off chairman, Rosemary Levings thanked sponsors including; Morrow County Hospital, Consolidated Electric, Matthew Griffith of Griffith and Brininger, Dr. James Prothman, DVM of Village Veterinary, Grill & Chill, HER Realty/Detty Group, Dennis Leader for Morrow County Treasurer, Morrow County Dental/Dr. Leslie McDougal, DDS and Morrow Family Health Center.

Several contributed baskets and items for the silent auction including: Pam Hoehn of Herbal Scent Creations, Edison Billiards, Rob and Sharon Hickson, Pleiades Maple Products, Mike and Kim Porter, Tami Morrow, Village Hairsmith of Cardington, Lisa Saunders, Dixie Shinaberry, Alberta and Allen Stojkovic and Jen Trainer.

Judges were Sandy Ackerman, Carolyn Beal, Darrell Levings, Shelley Planey and Dick Sears.

Special thanks from committee member Alberta Stojkovic went to Seniors on Center for opening their meeting room for the Cook off and to Jeanine Girard for her work on publicity and programs. Wendy’s contributed cups, spoons and napkins. Greg Smith, Jeanine Girard, Darrell Levings and Brenda Harden helped with set up and Pam Johnson, Tami Morrow and Stephanie Cowles participated in the program.

Chili cooks and bakers include: Angel Home Care, Alan Forry, Whetstone staff member, Martha Osborn, Dixie Shinaberry, Allen Stojkovic, Kayla and Josh Detty, Belisa Sherman, Judge Robert Hickson, “The Preacher’s Daughter,” Suzanna Colgrove and Sara Baldwin. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/03/web1_20180317_133032.jpg Chili cooks and bakers include: Angel Home Care, Alan Forry, Whetstone staff member, Martha Osborn, Dixie Shinaberry, Allen Stojkovic, Kayla and Josh Detty, Belisa Sherman, Judge Robert Hickson, “The Preacher’s Daughter,” Suzanna Colgrove and Sara Baldwin.