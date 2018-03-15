Maple Syrup Festival sets record; raises $6,000

FULTON — Attendance at the 44th annual Lutheran Memorial Camp Maple Syrup Festival broke records when 738 people dined on pancakes, maple syrup and sausage Sunday, March 11.

The festival generated $6,000, which will fund the experience and fun of attending camp for 60 youngsters.

Assisting were 65 volunteers while the Avalon 9 Country Rock group entertained throughout the day.

Assisting with serving the dinner were Cub Scout Pack 95; Dave and Holly Hare and the youth group from Faith in Christ, Springfield; and Anna Ferro and the youth group from Bethany English Church in Cleveland.

Cody Miller and his family made everyone feel at home in the Sugar Shack while demonstrating the making of maple syrup. Taste tests were enjoyed and the camp fire warmth was welcome.

Food service manager Melissa Gray said, “At our peak, our volunteers were flipping about 1,800 pancakes an hour.”

LMC officials thank the community for its support of this long standing community event.

“This is very important for the kids who want to attend camp and folks turned out to support it,” said camp office manager Pat Surbella; Rod Pearce, director and Hannah Demaree, program director.

This family was dining at the LMC Maple Syrup Festival Sunday, March 11. From left, are Barbara Osborne, Kathie Townsend, Aliauna Kirkpatrick, Keith Townsend with his brother, Dan Townsend pouring coffee and Katie Townsend. This is a four-generation family who was attending the Lutheran Memorial annual pancake event for the first time.