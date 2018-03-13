40-50 vehicles reported in pileup on Interstate-71; southbound lanes now open

MOUNT GILEAD — Part of Interstate-71 is closed in Morrow County due to a multi-vehicle crash blamed on a snow squall.

The closure was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-71 past State Route 95 at mile marker 155. There are also crashes reported in the southbound lanes.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio Highway Patrol both confirmed the southbound lanes of I-71 have reopened, but “traffic is moving very slowly,” ODOT said in a tweet.

The Ohio Highway Patrol said 40-50 vehicles were involved in the pileup.

Mostly minor injuries were reported by the Patrol, but the total number of injuries is unknown. Several tractor-trailers were involved, with one resting against a guardrail.

More on this story as it develops.

A massive pileup Tuesday afternoon on I-71 in Morrow County. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/03/web1_pileup-web-1520976792-4.jpg A massive pileup Tuesday afternoon on I-71 in Morrow County.