Morrow Manor enjoys Selover Library’s visits

CHESTERVILLE — Once a month, Selover Library staff member Melissa Kipp visits with the residents at Morrow Manor, where she reads, laughs, and creates with them.

“Each month I pick a couple of stories from Chicken Soup for the Soul books,” said Kipp. “I read the stories out loud and we talk about how they relate to the present or to the residents’ past. The residents love to tell stories from their past.”

Music from a different time fills the air as elderly hands try a new craft. In January, the residents painted snowmen with cotton balls.

“I truly enjoy just spending the hour with the residents,” Kipp said. “You never know what they are going to say, and they are always proud of their craft.”

Morrow Manor residents Pauline and Marilyn work on their snowman crafts.