Lutheran Memorial Maple Syrup Festival slated

FULTON — The Lutheran Memorial Camp will be the site of the annual Maple Syrup Festival on Sunday, March 11. Pancakes smothered with maple syrup and maple infused sausage will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Cedar Lodge.

Cost of the meal is $8 for adults and $5 for youths ages three to nine. Gluten-free pancakes and vegetarian sausage will also be available.

Performing throughout the afternoon will be the Avalon Nine music group.

Other offerings include a local naturalist who will show how to identify and tap maple trees then help collect the sap.

There will be wagon rides to the Sugar Bush where visitors can determine the difference between non-maple syrup and “The Real McCoy.”

Visitors are invited to smell the sap simmering and pause for a cup of hot chocolate by the fireside while the experts explain the process of making the sap into syrup.

There will be maple donuts and freshly brewed sassafras tea and maple syrup and baked goods can be purchased from the Maple Kitchen.

The Crafters’ Cabin will offer hand made creations.

All proceeds from the festival benefit summer “camperships” to assure that

“all kids can go to camp.”

The Lutheran Memorial Camp is located at 2790 State Route 61 south of Fulton and can also be reached from I-71, Exit 140 north.

For details go to the camp web site, www.lomocamps.org or call 419-864-8030.