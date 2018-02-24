VFW Post makes donations

Richard Braddock, senior vice commander of VFW Post 8054, handing donation of $2,000 to Sandy Williamson of Morrow County Humane Society.
A $1,000 donation to Boy Scouts troop 35 Bob Cass.
A $2,000 donation to Julie Blankenship of Morrow County Hospice.
