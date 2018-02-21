UPDATE: Northmor lockdown ends after threat

IBERIA — Northmor is the latest area school district to be affected by a threat.

Sgt. Brian Newsome of the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office said the threat is under investigation and could not release any details.

“The school was searched by us and by their staff until it was determined it was safe,” Newsome said Wednesday afternoon. “They went into lockdown and then evacuation, according to their plan.

“The Northmor staff and our office staff did a good job. We will continue working with school districts in this county to make it safe,” he said.

Superintendent Chad Redmon said a written note was found that contained a gun threat. It was discovered about 1:30 p.m. in a high school female restroom.

Redmond called the incident “a very serious situation. We take them seriously.”

From the district’s Facebook page, posted shortly before noon on Wednesday:

“Northmor School is on a lockdown. Emergency personnel has been alerted and everyone is safe. Please do not call or come to pick up your child. We will communicate with more information as it is received.

“Northmor students have been evacuated to the old high school. Everyone is safe. Law enforcement is on scene to determine the credibility of the threat. Students may be picked up by someone on emergency medical form.”

By about 1:45 p.m., it had ended. The district added this post:

“The Northmor building has been cleared. Students are returning and student pickup will continue there. Student drivers will need to have someone call in for them to drive home prior to normal dismissal. Bus dismissal will be normal.”

Other area schools — including Marion Pleasant and Crestline — also are on lockdown. Mount Gilead Schools received a written threat on Tuesday.

