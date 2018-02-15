Twins celebrate 90th birthdays

Pictured are twins Elizabeth “Libby” Davis (right) and Evelyn (Davis) Shoults who celebrated their 90th birthdays Jan. 18 at Kingston Residence of Marion. Libby and Evelyn were born at home in Westfield, Ohio and were delivered by a young Dr. Davis (no relation). No one knew there were twins and after Libby was delivered everyone got the surprise of Evelyn coming 30 minutes later. Libby and Evelyn lived in Ohio their entire lives with Evelyn living in Morrow County for all of her 90 years. After high school both worked at HPM and later both worked at the Marion Power Shovel. Evelyn also worked at the Mt. Gilead School for 25 years and married Jim Shoults. Libby retired from the Shovel after 46 years. Libby resides at Kingston Residence of Marion and Evelyn resides at her home in Mount Gilead.

