Home sewage treatment grant received

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County has received $200,000 from Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OEPA) to assist eligible homeowners to address needed repairs to their failing septic system.

The Board of County Commissioners has taken formal action to have Economic Development Director Shane Farnsworth to act as the county’s representative, as well as the staff of the Development Office, to administer the grant.

Farnsworth said funds can also assist eligible homeowners whose septic system is failing and wish to abandon that system to connect to an existing centralized sewer system and/or to repair a connection (sewer tap).

Grant Specialist Vicky Elliott noted that grant funds are principal forgiveness loan (grant) funds that are based on the total taxable income equivalent to 100-300 percent of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services 2017 Poverty Guidelines.

Homeowners may qualify for one of three tiers of funding (100 percent, 85 percent or 50 percent) depending upon the size of their household and their total aggregate household income(s).

Also, funding is available on a first come, first serve as funds are available. There are applications that met eligibility in 2017 that will be carried over into 2018.

Should a household not meet eligibility for the HSTS grant program, the Development Office administers other Water and Sewer Improvement Programs that may be utilized to assist homeowners in addressing needed repairs or to assist with the homeowner’s 15 percent or 50 percent HSTS homeowner’s match.

For information or to obtain an application, contact the Development Office at 419-947-7535 or visit the website: developmorrow.com.