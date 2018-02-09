Homeschool Book Club celebrates Valentine’s Day

CHESTERVILLE — Six families gathered on Feb. 8 at Selover Public Library’s Homeschool Book Club to celebrate books and Valentine’s Day.

The children shared books they read, made a craft, ate a snack, and passed out valentines.

“This party gives the kids a chance to exchange valentines with friends,” said Martha Wall, Selover librarian who runs the program.

This is Selover Library’s sixth school year offering Homeschool Book Club. Once a month, home-educated children read any book that fits the theme, such as this month’s, “We love animals.”

Then, they present their books at book club. This opens the book club to students of all reading levels.

Sometimes children show artwork, Lego creations, or favorite toys that relate to their books. They do a craft or activity at each meeting, and catch up with friends.

Eight-year-old Hanna Ernsberger said one of her favorite things about book club is that “you get to meet new people and meet new friends.”

Parent Brielle Kincaid said she was “thankful” for the two years her children have been participating. “My children have learned to enjoy reading and have found a safe and encouraging environment for public speaking,” she said.

“I’ve seen enormous growth in public speaking skills over the years for some of these kids,” Wall said. “Some students who started out saying only a few words are now able to speak in front of the group with confidence.”

The participants agree that Homeschool Book Club has helped them with public speaking.

“You can learn to be not shy when you get up in front of all of those people,” said Grace Ernsberger, 9.

Her six-year-old sister Faith agrees: “It teaches you to not be scared when you’re older because if you do a presentation … in front of everybody, you might be scared if you didn’t practice when you were a kid.”

New members are welcome at Homeschool Book Club.

The next meeting will be Thursday, March 8, at 1:15 p.m. Registration is required by calling Selover Library at 419-768-3431 or online at http://selover.lib.oh.us/registration.

Belle and Zeke Kincaid and Grace Ernsberger make Valentine’s Day crafts at Selover Public Library’s Homeschool Book Club. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/02/web1_2-selover-book-club.jpg Belle and Zeke Kincaid and Grace Ernsberger make Valentine’s Day crafts at Selover Public Library’s Homeschool Book Club. At Selover Library’s Homeschool Book Club, children share books they read. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/02/web1_1-Selover-book-club.jpg At Selover Library’s Homeschool Book Club, children share books they read.