No change in Cardington water, sewer rates

CARDINGTON — Water and sewer rates, a noise ordinance and repair of a sewer were among the issues considered when Village Council met Feb. 5.

Following their annual review, council members agreed that water and sewer rates would remain unchanged this year.

• Responding to earlier complaints from residents about the unusual pitch of noise be it music or from other sources, council approved an ordinance amending an earlier codified ordinance that adds a new chapter to noise regulations.

According to the ordinance, the characteristics and conditions which should be considered in determining whether a violation of the subsection exists includes eight situations. The ordinance also lists exemptions to it.

• Acting on the recommendation of Village Administrator Danny Wood, council accepted a quote from R. A. Bores Excavating, Inc. for the storm sewer repair at the North Marion Street bridge (State Route 529) for a total cost of $35,470.50.

• A contract with OHM advisors was also approved for the completion of the 2018 paving project which involves paving with a base of the east end of Reichelderfer Street which leads to the wastewater plant. The contract with OHM is $20,000.

This contract includes help with engineering, bid processing and overseeing for the paving project. Reichelderfer Street is used often by trucks driving to the village wastewater plant, thus the need for a base on this street reached from North Marion Street.

• Wood said, if funds are available, an alternate project will be the paving of the parking lot off of North Marion Street and behind an East Main Street business room. He also reported the floor of the wastewater treatment plant is being replaced.

• Israel J. Otterbacher was confirmed as a volunteer fireman for the village.

• Fiscal Officer Deb Fry reviewed the village’s financial accounts and pointed out more revenue by $67,085.38 was received in January, 2018 than January, 2017. Although the majority of the difference is the $45,104.

FEMA award earmarked for Breathing Air Systems, the utility and zoning collections were higher in January compared to last year at this time. Interest earned in January, 2018 was higher than that earned in December, 2017.

• Bills approved for payment totaled $87,746.45 and includes payment of $47,477.85 for Air Packs but all but five percent of this was funded by an earlier grant.

• Council agreed to sponsor an ad with All-American Publishing to be placed in the Cardington-Lincoln school fall calendar at a cost of $250.

• Police Chief James Wallace said there were only 53 calls for service in January compared with 75 last January. He noted he and several members of the police department have been invited to attend a breakfast at the Cardington Elementary School Feb. 12.

During council’s Community Participation, members of the Cardington-Lincoln fifth and sixth grade Sailing Club, with their advisor, Todd Jolliff, asked for and received approval for the placing of bird houses for blue birds, tree swallows and purple martins in Maxwell Park.

They will also be placed at the Nazarene Church and will seek approval for them to be placed in Glendale Cemetery.

Council will meet next at 7 p.m. on Feb. 19.