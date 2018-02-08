Bachelder joins Morrow Family Health Center

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow Family Health Center is excited to welcome home Dr. Brian Bachelder. Dr. Bachelder brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience spanning 37 years.

Dr. Bachelder ran his own private practice (Bachelder Family Practice) in Morrow County from 1985-2009.

During that time frame, he was also a very active member in Morrow County Hospital, Marion General Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Most recently, Dr. Bachelder has been sharing his knowledge in the role of a Professor at The Ohio State University (Adjunct Assistant Professor of Family Medicine), Akron General Hospital (Clinical Associate Director), Northeast Ohio Medical University (Associate Professor), University of Toledo Department of Family Medicine (Clinical Assistant Professor) and Ohio University (Clinical Assistant Professor of Family Medicine).

Dr. Bachelder received his Masters of Science (Family Practice) from the University of Minnesota after completing medical school at the University of Cincinnati, and his residency at St. John’s Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Outside of his practice, Dr. Bachelder has been very active in a multitude of societies including, Ohio Academy of Family Physicians, Ohio State Medical Association, and Morrow County Medical Society, to name a few.

He has also written and presented on many health related topics over the past few years in such publications as “The Core Content Review of Family Medicine” and “The Ohio Family Physician.”

“We are thrilled to be welcoming home such a knowledgeable and decorated member of the community,” a news release states.

“We are here to offer top notch medical, dental, and behavioral services to our community. Located in downtown Mount Gilead, we look to improve the health of our community by providing barrier-free access to health care.”

To schedule an appointment call 419-751-9010.