Mount Gilead Police calls

Jan. 25-31

Accident

A motorist traveling on East Marion and East High streets was stopped when struck from behind by another vehicle. There did not appear to be damage to either vehicle.

Narcotics citation

A man reportedly had used a counterfeit $20 bill at a local business. He claimed to not know it was counterfeit. He was issued a summons for possession of marijuana.

Accident reported

Minor damage was sustained when two vehicles collided at Kroger. No injuries were reported.

Pursuit

Officer assisted Ohio Highway Patrol in a vehicle pursuit. A collision occurred on West High Street and the pursuit continued on North Main Street. A Sheriff’s Office cruiser was damaged when a tire flew off the suspect’s vehicle. The pursuit ended at North Gate Trailer Park where the suspect was taken into custody.

Theft

A business on West Center Street reported a theft. No other details were provided.

Warrant served

Galion Police arrested a woman on a Mount Gilead Mayor’s Court warrant. She was taken to the Morrow County Correctional Facility.

Driver cited

Motorist reported he was struck by another vehicle at North Main and North streets. The driver was cited for improper operation at a stop sign.

Dog warnings

A resident on West Center Street said his neighbor’s dogs came into his yard and attacked his dog. No dogs were injured. Both were advised of the village ordinance prohibiting dogs from running at large.

Drugs found

A vehicle on State Route 95 and County Road 20 was stopped. K-9 Nik provided a positive alert on the rear passenger door. Marijuana and methamphetamines were located inside the vehicle.

Citation issued

A man was cited for driving under suspension on North Main Street.

Drugs found

Officer assisted Ohio Highway Patrol trooper on a traffic stop at South and Cherry streets. Drugs were located.

Assistance

Officer assisted Morrow County EMS with lifting a man with a knee injury.

Man cited

A motorist was cited for driving under suspension at East Union and North Main streets.

Vehicle struck

A vehicle was reportedly struck while parked on East North Street. The second vehicle left the scene.