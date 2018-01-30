We would like to thank hospice for all their support, love and care given to David Troyer.

Thanks to Jamie Brucker and everybody at the Snyder Funeral Home Craven Chapel. What gentle care they gave us.

Thanks again to the VFW for a wonderful meal, a bright moment in our day. Thanks Leigh Russell and Terry Pearl.

Thank you Mark for a beautiful memorial service and thanks to all our family and friends for sharing their stories and love for Dave.

God bless and all our love,

Barb Troyer and families; Mechelle and Kraig Anderson and family; Dawn and Greg Sweet and family; Audrey and Scott Kennedy family and Lohr family; Dave’s brother and sisters and families.