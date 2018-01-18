Morrow County Court News

Marriage Licenses

John R. Staton, Mount Gilead, and Charity A. Staton, Mount Gilead.

Justin E. Workman, Fredericktown, and Hannah L. Roll, Hellston, Cornwall, England.

Austin L. Lanum, Cardington, and Nikki R. Stewart, Cardington.

Edward L. Workman III, Fredericktown, and Aime S. Sexton, Fredericktown.

Derek W. Lebon, Cardington, and Sheena L. Sherman, Cardington.

Michael A. Taylor, Mount Gilead, and Kristina G. Dennison, Mount Gilead.

Probate Cases

Through Jan. 12

Application for Certificate of Transfer in estate of Patricia K. Wilhelm.

Certificate of Service of Account to Heirs or Beneficiaries in estate of Elmer Mast.

Inventory and Appraisal with Real Estate; Waiver of Notice of Hearing on Inventory in estate of Joseph C. Rosella.

Entry Setting Hearing and Ordering Notice in estate of Larry C. Belcher.

Entry Setting Hearing and Ordering Notice in estate of William R. Kuykendall.

Entry Setting Hearing and Ordering Notice in estate of Patty Ann Holmes.

Judgment Entry, Certificate of Termination in estate of Keith Arthur Daehnke.

Judgment Entry Reopening Estate in estate of Mary Louise McCutchen.

Entry Setting Hearing and Ordering Notice in estate of Donald R. Davis.

Judgment Entry, Certificate of Termination in estate of Sandi Q. Eckert.

Judgment Entry, Certificate of Termination in estate of Donald Ward Bailey.

Entry Extending Time, Final Account in estate of Wanda E. Vernon.

Waiver and Consent Wrongful Death and Survival Claim in estate of Justin Lance Woodard.

Judgment Ordering Entry to Pay Attorney Fees, Entry Extending Time in estate of Donald A. Huelskamp.

Hearing Notice in estate of Keith A. Strait.

Hearing Notice in estate of James Leavell Mock.

Entry Setting Hearing and Ordering Notice in estate of William Duane Davies.

Entry Appointing Fiduciary; Letters of Authority in estate of Donna Marie Hurley.

Appointment of Appraisers in estate of Vaughn R. Cole.

Hearing Notice in estate of Jerry Cleatis McAvoy.

Hearing Notice in estate of Martin G. Keirns.

Application to Probate Will; Waiver of Notice of Probate of Will; Certificate of Death Filed; Original Will Filed in estate of Doris Rutherford Cannon.

Application to Probate Will; Waiver of Notice of Probate of Will; Application To Delay Filing of Bond; Entry Setting Hearing and Ordering Notice in estate of Brooke Hannah.

Application to Probate Will; Application To Probate Will; Certificate of Death Filed; Original Will Filed; Entry Relieving Estate from Administration; Entry Admitting Will to Probate in estate of Samuel L. Gantz.