Visit to residents

MARENGO — Highland FFA went to Bennington Glen to help the residents make Christmas Tree ornaments.

This is one event that our chapter looks forward to every year. This year, we took pine cones and painted them green, red, blue, and white. Students assisted the residents in decorating their ornament.

They helped the residents put glitter, stars, jewels, and pom poms on their Christmas trees to make them look as much like a Christmas tree as possible. We really enjoyed having fun with the residents and making their Christmas ornaments.

It is always a blast going to Bennington Glen and spending time with the residents. They really help us to have a fantastic time during the holiday season. We are hoping to go back again in the spring to have more fun and make another craft.

Penny War

This year, Highland FFA did its yearly Penny War. For the Penny War, all the different classes in the Highland FFA compete against each other to try to get the most amount of pennies that do not get canceled out by other types of money. You want to get as many pennies as you can in the jar of your class.

Other classes can put anything besides pennies in your jar to try to cancel out the pennies. This year was super successful and fun, like always. We had a lot of kids participate and everyone was fighting for their class to win. This year the chapter raised almost $200 in change, which was donated to the Community Food Pantry.

We hope everyone enjoyed their holidays and did many fun things with their families and friends. We are looking forward to our next activity, which will be making fleece blankets for Children’s Hospital in January.

Highland FFA helps residents at Bennington Glen make Christmas crafts. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/01/web1_Christmas-Party.jpg Highland FFA helps residents at Bennington Glen make Christmas crafts. Highland FFA helps residents at Bennington Glen make Christmas crafts. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/01/web1_Bennington-Glen.jpg Highland FFA helps residents at Bennington Glen make Christmas crafts.