MOUNT GILEAD — Corey J. Meadows is currently wanted by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office on the charges of Complicity to Burglary and Complicity to Theft of a Firearm.

Anyone wishing to provide information on Meadows’ whereabouts can call the dispatch center at 419-946-4444, message privately via Facebook, or email Detective Gibson (mgibson@morrowcountysheriff.com).

COREY J. MEADOWS http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/01/web1_COREYJ.MEADOWS.jpg COREY J. MEADOWS