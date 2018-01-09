Senate candidate addresses local GOP

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Republicans hosted a town hall meeting at the Community Service Building on Jan. 3 with guest speaker Mike Gibbons.

Gibbons is currently running as a candidate for the U.S. Senate. He introduced himself as a businessman not a politician. “The career politicians have failed Ohio.”

He said he stands on a bold agenda of getting back to American values. He said he is traveling the state, talking to voters and listening to people at town hall meetings. He said everywhere he goes, he’s been told that people are fed up with career politicians and they don’t want to send anyone to Washington to kiss up to party leaders.

Gibbons said he wants to get back to grassroots of working for the people and he believes in town hall meetings, saying that it gives people an opportunity to ask questions and vent about what is going on. Gibbons believes citizens should demand accountability from our elected officials and he thinks it’s time for solutions.

He grew up in Parma, Ohio, and was the son of a high school teacher and wrestling coach. Gibbons is married to Diane, and they have five children. Gibbons told the crowd of more than 50 people that he’s worked long hours in construction and on a factory floors, saying that he put himself through school.

Gibbons went from a business world to a National Investment Firm at the age of 35. In 1989 Mike went on his own and launched what became the Brown, Gibbons, Lang and Company’s widely respected Investment Banking Firm. Mike helps Ohio companies build and expand jobs. He helps run businesses in manufacturing, retail, real estate and has started up a treatment recovery for opioid addition.

Gibbons would like to represent us a person bringing with him new ideas and real-world experience.

He said the U.S. Senate plays a key role in helping create legislation, which makes this a powerful position. Senators are elected for a six-year term. The vice president serves as a presiding officer of the Senate.

