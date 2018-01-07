Morrow County part of winter weather advisory

MOUNT GILEAD — Much of northern Ohio will be under a winter weather advisory Sunday night into Monday morning. A wintry mix is expected to make Monday morning’s travel challenging.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland reports the winter weather advisory will be in effect from midnight Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday.

Morrow County is included in the advisory, along with Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Cuyahoga, Erie, Hancock, Holmes, Lorain, Lucas, Marion, Medina, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Stark, Summit, Wayne, Wood and Wyandot counties.

According to the National Weather Service, snow will move in from the west Sunday night, changing over to a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow for a few hours before changing back over to snow Monday morning.

Precipitation will start off as all snow, with a transition to a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow expected around 1 to 2 a.m. along the I-75 corridor and around 3 to 4 a.m. along the I-71 corridor, the NWS reports.

Precipitation should change back over to all snow everywhere by 7 a.m. The heaviest precipitation is expected to fall from 4 a.m. through 9 a.m.

http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/01/web1_Winter-Weather-Advisory.jpg