Democrats support county food pantries

Morrow County Democrats met to enjoy a Christmas dinner and party Dec. 14.

The dinner was prepared by Avanza and Dan of Marengo’s Main Street Market and Deli and 45 attended and enjoyed a social hour and mystery auction with auctioneer Terry Sautter.

Mount Gilead Mayor, Mike Porter said this is the 10th year local Democrats have supported the county food pantries with their Christmas auction. At the end of the evening $1,329 had been raised in the mystery auction for county food pantries.

Sautter said he was glad to volunteer his time.

Items in the auction varied from a Hillary mask to caramel corn, chocolate and a boxed set of Santas.

Debbie Tudor opens a mystery gift that turned out to be a Hillary mask. Morrow County Democrats held a mystery auction that raised $1,329 for food pantries in Morrow County. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2017/12/web1_DSCN4310-2-1-.jpg Debbie Tudor opens a mystery gift that turned out to be a Hillary mask. Morrow County Democrats held a mystery auction that raised $1,329 for food pantries in Morrow County.