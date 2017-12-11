Chase results in crash, arrest

An Ohio State Highway Patrol chase resulted in a crash at Trinity United Methodist Church’s parking lot in Mount Gilead Monday. After crashing his car there, the suspect fled on foot. He was apprehended and is incarcerated, with charges pending. No injuries were reported.

