Posted on by

Chase results in crash, arrest

,

An Ohio State Highway Patrol chase resulted in a crash at Trinity United Methodist Church’s parking lot in Mount Gilead Monday. After crashing his car there, the suspect fled on foot. He was apprehended and is incarcerated, with charges pending. No injuries were reported.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol chase resulted in a crash at Trinity United Methodist Church’s parking lot in Mount Gilead Monday. After crashing his car there, the suspect fled on foot. He was apprehended and is incarcerated, with charges pending. No injuries were reported.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol chase resulted in a crash at Trinity United Methodist Church’s parking lot in Mount Gilead Monday. After crashing his car there, the suspect fled on foot. He was apprehended and is incarcerated, with charges pending. No injuries were reported.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

12:00 pm |    

Mount Gilead inductions

Mount Gilead inductions
1:40 pm |    

Man robs Marengo Dollar General store

Man robs Marengo Dollar General store
2:01 pm
Updated: 2:06 pm. |    

Park Avenue students help Red Cross, foster kids

Park Avenue students help Red Cross, foster kids