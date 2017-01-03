Reflections: Site of New Year’s Eve

I enjoy reading literature concerning the Morrow County people who have contributed to not only their village and county but to areas outside

the county.

For instance, Thad H. Brown a 1904 Cardington High School graduate, graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University and later from Ohio State University School of Law.

He practiced law in Columbus until he entered the U S Army in 1917 where he became a captain in the infantry and after WW One he rose to the rank of Lt Col in the Judge Advocate General’s Reserve Corps. Later his involvement in politics led to election as the Secretary of State of Ohio in 1922 and 1924.

President Herbert Hoover appointed him to the Federal Power Commission in 1929 where he served until 1934 when the Federal Communications Commission replaced the F. P. C.. President Franklin Roosevelt appointed him as one of the seven original commissioners of the FCC. Following his death in 1941 he was buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Paul Jones, Cardington resident who graduated from CHS in 1926, became an expert in the field of horology, the science of time measurement or the construction of timepieces.

His restoration projects included the grandfather clock on the Golden Lamb, Lebanon, the tower clock at Stanford University and two grandfather clocks that were nearly destroyed in the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. Caleb Norris, also a Cardington High School graduate, moved to Marion to study law. He became one of the ablest lawyers and jurists in the state of Ohio and later became a judge.

Another interesting Cardington man was Harry Shunk, a descendant of the village’s early settlers who became a popular entertainer in vaudeville performing with the Al Fields Minstrels in theaters across the nation. He returned to his birthplace frequently to visit his relatives.

The list is quite extensive of Morrow County natives who were successful in many vocations. I will have more later.

From the Morrow County Sentinel and Independent 70 years ago, January, 1947: A musical program at Edison School included a baritone solo by Jim Richey; a trumpet duet by Twila McClarren and Bill Graham and a clarinet solo by Donna Mae Hawk.

New fan-shaped metal bankboards were installed in the Cardington School gymnasium replacing wooden bankboards which had been in use since the

building was erected in 1924. Bleachers were also installed on the stage and would seat 180 persons

January, 1967: The Cardington Pirates, undefeated in eight starts, placed in a three way tie for seventh place in the first weekly Class basketball poll

of the Associated Press.

January, 1987: Given the Oath of office as Judge of the combined Morrow County Common Pleas, probate and juvenile courts was Dean Curl.

According to the Cardington school newspaper, The Searchlight, published January 1, 1957, Sylvia Barton was the local winner of the Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow Contest. Named editor of the paper was Lowell Strine; Melvin Zeigler, assistant editor and George Rengert, assistant manager

By Evelyn Long The Sentinel

