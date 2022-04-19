Experience, commitment to serve the people, says candidate

Budgets are tight across Morrow County right now. Families are feeling the strain of rising prices, the times are uncertain, and, sadly, our government often seems to want more and more of what we earn and own. Government should ease the burden, not make it worse. That’s why, as a longtime Morrow County financial leader and small business owner, I am running to be your next county auditor.

Your county auditor is the chief fiscal officer and bookkeeper for the county. Millions of your tax dollars come through the county every year to be spent by the various offices and departments. While I do not set those budgets, I will make sure that every penny is accounted for and valued. After all, it is your money, not mine. And your money will be in good hands.

I have been involved in finance and bookkeeping all my adult life. I have two associates degrees, one in Business Management and one in accounting, and a bachelor’s degree in accounting. I have owned and operated multiple small businesses including the ice cream shop in Mt Gilead, an ice cream parlor and event space at our home. I’m proud of the dozens of jobs and opportunities we have created in this county through our small businesses and farming operation.

For nearly two decades I have worked in accounting and finance at the Morrow County Hospital, most recently as a senior financial officer in the position of Controller. While in that position, I have had multiple clean audits as well as awards from the Ohio Auditor of State. The hospital is in its strongest financial shape in years. I am ready to put my experience to work to provide this county with the strong financial leadership it needs and deserves. I promise to you that I will be tireless and diligent every single day that you give me the opportunity to work hard for you!

Another top priority for me as county auditor will be to modernize and enhance online and technology services. Morrow County has to be open for business. We want to be a community where people want to live and businesses want to open and grow. Our county government must be ready and able to move quickly to be a competitive destination. Sadly, our neighbors are beating us. For instance, in this lightning hot real estate market, Delaware County real estate transactions are online within hours or days. In Morrow County, that is sometimes weeks or months. We have to do better and I am committed to ensuring that our county is moving at the speed of our citizens and businesses. Life is challenging enough, you shouldn’t have to wait on your government.

Our elected officials should be servant leaders. The way we treat people matters. The way we work with others matters. Integrity and character matter. I’m not a politician. I’m a community member who cares deeply about this wonderful place we call home. That’s why I serve with Kiwanis, the National Alliance of Mental Health, the American Red Cross, Morrow County Women, and was recently on the administrative council of the Salem United Methodist Church. That’s why I want to serve our county as auditor.

I am excited for the chance to get to serve you and work for you. I believe that I bring the experience, temperament, and integrity to this position that you need and deserve as a county auditor. Together, I believe that we can accomplish a lot for the community we all love. My door is always open and my phone is always on so please reach out with any questions. I hope that I can earn your vote and thank you for the support!

Conni McChesney

Cardington

Candidate for Morrow County Auditor