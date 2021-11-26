Reflections: Cardington Postal carrier hangs up her bag

This week, I’m focusing Reflections on a special lady in Cardington.

Ruthy Brown, with her postal bag draped over her shoulder, has been a familiar figure in the village for 22 years.

Completing a total of 33 and 1/2 years with the United States Postal Service, she retired Nov. 30.

A Northmor High School graduate, she first worked in retail for six and one half years before becoming a carrier with the Mount Gilead post office for six and one half years. She then worked from the Mount Vernon Post Office for five years.

“I was looking to get my own route in a city,” she said. That opening came in Cardington when Richard Hack retired from the Cardington position 22 years ago. She was 43 years old.

Always punctual, Ruthy walked the 12 mile route every day, through the bitterest of cold, the heat of summer, winter and summer storms and of course, the beauty of all seasons. “People are really nice,” she stated.

She encountered a variety of situations and remembers coming upon a lady who had fallen and broken her leg.

Coincidentally, Ruthy fell and broke her ankle five years ago; but after three months of healing, she was back on the job.

“I love meeting people,” said Ruthy, who also loves working with flowers, something she has done throughout her postal career and a vocation she intends to focus on following retirement. Ruthy and her husband, Ron, rural Cardington residents, are parents of four children and they have five grandchildren with another on the way.

Ruthy has worked with six postmasters at Cardington. Mike Long, current postmaster, said, “She’s a hard worker, very dependable and super nice to all customers.”

Richard Hack, whose route Ruthy assumed, added, “She was a very personable and capable carrier. I felt the route was in excellent hands.”

Kevin Long, who retired after 36 years as a rural carrier, said “Ruthy will love not getting up early to go to work. She was a great co-worker and as a Carding-ton postal worker, she and others from this post office have had what it takes to get their jobs done.”

Bobie Goodman, current rural carrier for 21 years, said, “I’m going to miss her. She is one of the hardest working ladies I know. She is a constant fixture that Cardington is going to miss.”

I join others in the village, wishing Ruthy a healthy and happy retirement. Her personality and dependability will be missed.

Ruthy Brown at her station in the Cardington Post Office sorting mail for the last time before her retirement. Sentinel photo