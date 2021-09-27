Senior levy won’t raise taxes

The pandemic has brought challenges to all of us. The Seniors on Center has risen above and beyond the call of duty to continue to serve the clients who depend on them.

In 2020 the Board of Directors has watched them continue to serve over 26,000 meals, travel over 65,000 miles with 6 vehicles on the road, and be creative in ways in which they can serve all seniors with their grab and go lunches.

They continue to strive to meet our mission statement: to improve the quality of life for these Morrow County residents, helping them live active, productive, healthy and independent lives.

Whether it be rain, snow, ice, or sun, meals were delivered to our shut-ins on a daily basis. Doctor appointments were kept by our dedicated drivers.

Well-being phone calls were made on a regular basis. Special days were recognized with special favors and surprises planned by the staff even though the building was not “open” to the general public. As regular programs are being reinstated, we are glad to see more faces sharing their smiles at the Center.

On Nov. 2, we are asking you take time to share your concern for the seniors in Morrow County by voting “Yes” on the no new taxes levy, which will make up 70% of our budget.

Thank you.

Board of Directors

Seniors on Center