Reflections: A hodgepodge of information

The Morrow County fair is over for another year and I’m so thankful there WAS a full fair this year. Going through my “library” of notes I found two related to the fair that I will share — until next year.

• From The Sentinel, dated September 16, 1915, an ad promoting the fair headlines it as “The Big Morrow County Fair, Mt. Gilead, Ohio.”

The fair was to run just four days, September 28, 29, 30 and October 1. There follows short rhymes describing the events including a “Balloon Ascension on Thursday and Friday,” and a “Soldiers’ Free Day.” Special entertainment was to be presented by the Ladies Band of Sycamore, Ohio; the Centerburg Band and the Cardington Band. J P Dumbaugh was president and O. J. Miller, secretary of the fair board.

• A late July, 1949 edition of the Morrow County Sentinel describes with a story and photos the removal of the hill at the front entrance gate and the second photo shows where a row of old horse barns had been removed.

Both photos were taken from the grandstand. Gravel from the old hill was used on county roads and part of the hill had been pushed into the low spot between the race track and Route 42 at the extreme right of the photo. The hill was removed by the county highway.

On other topics, with medical care and its cost being a huge topic today.

• I found an ad in an October 16, 1942 edition of the Morrow County Sentinel publishing a Revised Fee Schedule from the Morrow County Medical Society: Office Consultation ( minimum) was $1.50; Office Consultation from between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. was $3; a house call in the corporation was $2.50 and a house call at night between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. in the corporation was $4.

The ad notes that mileage for all country calls add 50 cents per mile to the above house calls. Hmmm. How things change!

• A September 30, 1948 edition of the Morrow County Sentinel names the bus drivers in every school district and they included for the first time, three women drivers.

Cardington and Johnsville had the most drivers. Drivers named were Lowell Porter, F.D. Carsner, Mary McCarty, Frank VanSickle, Rosalene Gale and Eilene Porter, Marengo; William Bennett, Cecil Pfeifer and George Cronnenwett, Sr. Edison; William Denman, Earl Alspach. William Potts, Chester Sipe, Clarence Robinson, and Willard Shipley, Chesterville;

Trent Hildebrand, Ira Tischer, Vaughn Tischer, Harry Hildebrand, Robert Smith, Fred Clever, Ronald Smith and Clyde Tillis, Johnsville; Harold Mahan and Mrs. Helen Rummell, Sparta; Wesley Carpenter and Noble Skinner, Fulton; Charles Stroh, Davis Patterson, Donald Healea, Walter Kramer, Kenneth Haycook, Wilbur McAlister, and William Johnstone, Cardington;

John Thew, Albert Sautter, Foye Goodrich, Wilson Burggraf, Elmer Burggraf, and John B. Hershner, Iberia; and Glenn Miller, Eldon Davis, John F. Carrier, Lester Lemley, Irwin Watts and and Charles Geyer, Mt. Gilead.

Looking back

80 years ago: Albert J. Ullom was re-elected Commander of the Rex Jenkins Post of the American Legion, Cardington.

50 years ago: Joseph L. Carroll, a 1971 Cardington-Lincoln High School graduate, entered the U S. Air Force Academy.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/09/web1_Long-EvelynBW.jpg