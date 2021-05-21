Getting back to normal

Monday, May 31 is Memorial Day, the day set aside to honor those military personnel who have died in the performance of their duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. This year most Morrow County villages are back to holding regular observances.

Last year some were canceled or held with limited crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This month things are returning to normal in Ohio, with the lifting of the mask mandate by Gov. Mike DeWine.

We encourage residents who are healthy enough to attend a local Memorial Day observance here to do so. If you are unable attend for whatever reason, pause for a few minutes and reflect on their sacrifices.

Those who are going out still practice some forms of social distancing and mask wearing, when appropriate, but we can begin returning to doing things like attending holiday events, upcoming high school graduations and returning to our favorite dining and shopping venues … and even to churches to worship.

Be reminded masks are still to be worn in hospitals, health care facilities, when using public transportation or in businesses that still require them.

The pandemic has been difficult on all of us. That’s unmistakable.

Businesses have been adversely affected. Learning on our local school campuses has been altered. Simple things like going out for a meal have had restrictions.

But we have made it over the hurdles, for the most part. Now is not the time to be careless. But it is the time to begin returning to the things that Americans love to do.

Here’s hoping for meaningful Memorial Day observances, followed by family picnics, graduation ceremonies and maybe even a ball game or a trip to the state park this summer.