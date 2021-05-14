Reflections: News items from 100 years ago

• A two night vaudeville program sponsored by Cardington’s American Legion Post 97, was a financial and numerical success. The house was filled each evening. It was performed in the Carter Dreamland Theater on West Main Street.

• A play titled “The Last Day of School at Skeeters Corners” was a big hit with both audiences.

• A baseball game was held one Sunday on the Joseph Kreis farm northwest of Cardington. “The Happy Nine” from the Olive Branch neighborhood beat a team of Cardington players, 32-6.

• George Frew, South Marion Street jeweler and optician, advertised an array of gifts for upcoming high school grads.

• Nick Christu, proprietor of the Cardington Candy Kitchen, announced reductions in price of 15 to 30 percent. Ice cream cones now cost 10 cents, plus one cent war tax.

• The bodies of two members of Co A. arrived in the United States at the end of May and were shipped to Ohio for burial. Those members were Fred Corwin of Mt Gilead and Sgt. Dille of Columbus, both killed in France during World War I. They were members of the company before it left Cardington for over seas duties.

• The Cardington Electric Co. announced the electrical service provided to local homes on Wednesday mornings each week would be switched to Tuesday mornings beginning May 21.

• The Peoples Store Co. in downtown Cardington advertised all women’s ready to wear clothing at 20 percent off. The store was open Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

• Mrs. Ann Prophet Bunker, who lived with her husband and two daughters on a farm west of Cardington from 1850 to about 1890 celebrated her 100th birthday on May 19. She was living in the home of her daughter, Isadora, in Columbus at the time. Her husband, Silas Bunker, had been deceased for a long time.

Looking back

80 years ago, May, 1941: It was announced that all gravel surfaced streets in Cardington would be oiled this summer to suppress the dust. The quarrying of sandstone, once a leading Morrow County industry, was announced to begin on the C. D. Craven farm north of Fulton. This quarry was located west of the old Lincoln quarry, west of the T & OC railroad track.

50 years ago, May, 1971: Merle Fisher, 61, long time Cardington board of Education member, died in his sleep on May 25.

40 years ago, May, 1981: Dr. Robert W. Henry, 1961 Cardington High School graduate and assistant professor of veterinary anatomy at Louisiana State University, was honored with a distinguished teacher award by the university.

