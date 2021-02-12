Health Department receives praise

Editor,

I am writing to commend the Morrow County Health Department.

As early as I could I called to see about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Was surprised to get a quick call back on Sunday, Jan. 31 to schedule my first injection on Feb. 2.

Upon arrival for my 1:45 p.m. appointment I was greeted by a wonderful staff and after some easy paperwork received my injection within five minutes, and then waited 15 minutes required to make sure there was no reaction.

Then was given a card stating I had received my first dose and the date and time to return for the second dose four weeks later.

Very professional, efficient and nice people. Sign up and get your vaccine so we can return to normal life.

David Sears

Marengo