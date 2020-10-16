Reflections: News never changes, only repeats

Reading newspapers is a habit of mine, especially those from the past.

The one common thread I find in reading all newspapers is that there will always be troubling events along with the more pleasant news.

For instance, the Morrow County Sentinel published October, 1918, describes the “sadness in Morrow County” due to the Spanish influenza The story describes the notification to parents from military camps that their sons and young men “who recently bravely marched away in the full vigor of manhood in response to their country’s call have fallen victims to the fatal disease which is swamping over every community in this land.”

“Every day is one full of anxious moments for those who have given from the family circle one or more men in the defense of their country and there is not a home in Morrow County in which there is not a feeling of great sorrow for those who must directly bear the greatest grief.”

I have touched on this before, noting that the Spanish flu closed schools and colleges all over America and had forbidden canvassing in innumerable places for sale of Liberty Bonds.

Two weeks later the story focused on the war (World War I) and listed the names of Morrow County men called to appear for medical examination.

Of special interest was the published letter from Capt V. W. Peck, of Cardington to his wife. The letter was written on stationary captured from a German dugout at St. Mihiel in which he described that during a fight near Chateau Thierry, a huge shell exploded six feet from him but he escaped injury.

“The story that the Germans are in want, the captain states, is a myth. The captured quarters indicate they have an abundance of everything,” wrote the captain. He gave high praise to the American Red Cross for the work they were doing to support the troops.

The next month, Nov. 11, 1918, the Armistice was signed and the war was over.

Morrow County and the nation survived two horrendous events — what a tribute to those people, many of whom were my ancestors!

Looking back

80 years ago: October, 1940: H. S. Worline and J. C. Underwood were presented their 50 year membership pins at the Cardington Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons.

70 years ago: October, 1950: William Johncox, recent OSU College of Law graduate, hung his shingle in Cardington. The July death of H. C. Conaway had left the village without an attorney for the first time since 1860.

60 years ago, October, 1960: The Cardington Lumber Yard at 110 West Second Street, opened on October 24. All sales were cash only.

