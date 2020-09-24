Letter to the Editor: Concerned about postal service

Ohioans need to be aware of what is being done to the U.S. Postal Service. A new Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, who has never worked in a post office and is a funder of the GOP, is working to make the Postal Service less efficient in timely mail delivery before the 2020 election.

Postmaster DeJoy’s actions include:

• prohibited the use of overtime.

• directed that all mail carriers ensure that all trucks depart on time, even if not all of the day’s mail has been loaded for delivery.

• decommissioned in 5 different processing facilities 19 sorting machines that process 30,000 – 35,000 pieces of mail in one hour.

• removed mail collection boxes across the country

• planned to decommission 20 percent of the sorting capacity of the Postal Service.

• testified before a Senate committee that he refuses to reinstall mail sorting machines because he believes them unnecessary.

• testified before a Senate committee that there was only a “dip” in on-time mail delivery.

• learned from the committee chairman that an internal memo prepared for him showed deep declines in on-time delivery rate since the beginning of July, 2020.

• was subpoenaed by Congress on September 2nd for withholding documents from Congress.

These actions paint a sad picture of what is being done to the USPS. Absentee ballot voters need to know that a mailed ballot will arrive in time to be counted. Call or write your Republican Senator and Representative to tell them to restore the USPS to full working capacity now.

Sincerely yours,

Susan Grundy

Fredericktown