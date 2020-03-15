Letter: Wick thanks voters for support

To the Voters of Morrow County,

Since the start of my campaign, my family, team and I have felt your love and support. We appreciate it all.

As I write this letter, I do not know what the results of the election will be, but I can honestly say I feel blessed to have had the chance to get to know you and speak about the change I wish for the county.

No matter the results I will continue to work hard to make Morrow County as great a place as it can be. Thank your support, thoughts and prayers from Laura, Aiden, the rest of Team Wick and I.

Andrew Wick

Mount Gilead