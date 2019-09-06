It’s that time! It’s fair time!

I can almost taste the funnel cakes and corn dogs and the Morrow County Fair is still a few weeks away as I write this. But by the time you’re reading it only a handful of days remain.

The 169th Morrow County Fair runs Aug. 26 through Sept. 2 and it promises to be a good one. There is nothing like a county fair to bring out the entire community.

To me the fair food is always tempting. Nothing like strolling the midway eating some greasy french fries or finding the pulled pork sandwich of your choice.

But the fair also revolves around youngsters and animals. That’s what we try to focus on each year — the hundreds of 4-H boys and girls and their projects, many involving animals raised on local family farms.

You’ll see children just starting school to those leaving home for college wrangling their sheep or hog or steer. Those make great photographs when we can capture them. They also make great memories for 4-H families.

A tip of the cap to all 4-H leaders and volunteers. They spend countless hours helping with projects, raising funds, cleaning pens and other chores.

Shelby Perkins, new Junior Fair coordinator, is excited to be taking over this year. We spoke several months ago and she was already busy soliciting support in Morrow County.

Covering the costs of rosettes and awards adds up for hundreds of presenters. Your contributions help offset those costs.

In addition to the Junior Fair exhibits and events, there are rides and games, harness racing, truck racing and musical entertainment. Basically, the fair has something for everyone.

I’m there every day looking for stories and photos for the paper, along with a few of our correspondents. It’s a fun time and a good time of fellowship. You’ll see your friends and neighbors and maybe make a few new acquaintances on the fairgrounds.

Get out and support the 168th Morrow County Fair. It’s your county and it’s your fair. Make the most of it.

