I was surprised, shocked, offended and frightened when I saw the Morrow County Fair is raffling off a number of guns, including a semi-automatic pistol and rifle.

So many questions come to mind.

Do you know how controversial this is? Do you have the ability to tell your donor no? What if someone gets hurt by your “winner?”

Do you not know almost every school in this area has been shut down due to “threats?”

I honestly hope you re-think this raffle.

Terry Grange

Marengo