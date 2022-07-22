Cardington FFA holds pie auction

CARDINGTON- The Cardington FFA Officer Team recently gathered at the Cardington Street Fair to hold its annual pie auction where a total of $3,000 was raised. Prior to the meeting, each officer baked two pies to auction. With help from members of the chapter those pies were: apple, blackberry, cherry, peach, pecan and many more flavors for the sale. The money raised helped to support team building skills and leadership advancement within the Officer Team while attending retreat. The team wants to thank the community for contributing to the chapter’s continuing growth.

Members of the Cardington FFA held the pies they baked for the pie auction held during the recent Cardington Festival. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/07/web1_FFA-Pie-Auction-2022.jpeg Members of the Cardington FFA held the pies they baked for the pie auction held during the recent Cardington Festival. Submitted