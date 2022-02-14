Happy Wanderers heading to Amish Country

CARDINGTON — The Happy Wanderers are kicking off 2022 with a trip to the Amish Country Theater on Tuesday, February 22. The main entertainment will be Eric Jones, a magician who appeared as a finalist on American’s Got Talent.

A buffet dinner at the Farmstead Restaurant will precede the show.

During the afternoon there will be a tour of the Walnut Creek Distribution Center.

The coach will leave from the Kroger parking lot in Mt. Gilead in the afternoon. The itinerary for 2022 is ready upon request. For reservations or further questions contact 419-864-7520.

The Happy Wanderers are a group of singles and couples who enjoy fellowship and friendship.