COMMUNITY CALENDAR

August 4

Thursday Night Bingo is making a return at the Marengo Memorial American Legion Post 170 on Thursday, August 4. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and there will be food available along with bingo paper sales. The location is 1549 County Rd., Marengo, OH 43334.

August 5-7

Morrow County Antique Tractor and Equipment Association Presents 2022 Farm Days at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, Mt. Gilead, Featuring Minneapolis Moline & Avery Tractors & Equipment & All Makes Hit & Miss Engines.

August 7

Super Soaker Sunday at Ibertia Fire Station will take place on August 7 at noon. This event is located at the fire station. This event allows for the town kids to come to the fire station and have a giant water fight. A local church will provide lunch for all the guests. We let the kids play with the fire hoses, give rides in the fire trucks and much more. Please bring your family.

August 13

Mount Gilead Merchant’s Association: On August 13 a classic car show will take place.

August 15

The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors will meet on Monday, August 15, 2022 at4:30 p.m. in the Miller Center building. The Miller Center is located at 3700 County Road 168, Cardington, Ohio. This meeting is open to the community. If you wish to be placed on the agenda the request should be made one week prior to the scheduled meeting.

August 29-Sept. 5

172nd Morrow County Fair, Morrow County Fairgrounds, 195 S. Main St., Mount Gilead.

Sept. 5

Labor Day: Offices closed.

Some meetings may still be held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

