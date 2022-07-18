Calendar items are maintained by community input. If you would like to post a meeting to the community calendar, please email the information, including where you meet, to [email protected]

School Supply Donations through July 28

Morrow County Hospital will be donating school supplies for Job and Family Services/Child Support to help children go to school with the supplies they need. Donated items can be brought to the front desk of the hospital through July 28.

Delaware Area Career Center BOE meets July 21

Delaware Area Career Center Board of Education will meet Thursday, July 21 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting agendas are posted to the following site prior to each meeting: https://go.boarddocs.com/oh/delawareareacc/Board.nsf/Public

July 23

“Moth Man Cometh,” a moth program at Headwaters Outdoor Education Center at 6:30 p.m.

August 5-7

Morrow County Antique Tractor and Equipment Association Presents 2022 Farm Days at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, Mt. Gilead, Featuring Minneapolis Moline & Avery Tractors & Equipment & All Makes Hit & Miss Engines.

August 29-Sept. 5

172nd Morrow County Fair, Morrow County Fairgrounds, 195 S. Main St., Mount Gilead.

Sept. 5

Labor Day: Offices closed.

Some meetings may still be held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

