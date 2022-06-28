Mount Gilead FFA recognized at state convention

MOUNT GILEAD — The Mount Gilead FFA Chapter attended the 94th Ohio State FFA Convention at the Ohio Expo Center on May 5th and 6th. The members who attended the convention, attended a variety of activities. The FFA Chapter attended the 1st, 2nd, 4th, and 5th sessions. On Friday evening five members received their state degrees and three of our officers received awards.

To start off the convention the FFA chapter attended the first session where they toured the OSU waterman Turfgrass Management Lab. They learned about various careers in the turfgrass industry. The chapter was later recognized for our charitable giving to our community. The members also heard from the keynote speaker of the night, Hunter Pinke with an amazing speech.

At the fourth session on Friday Rebeka Clark chapter secretary, Taylor Ottman chapter treasurer, Tyler McKinney chapter reporter were all recognized for their gold rated officer books. At the fifth session 5 members were awarded their State FFA Degree. Taylor Nelson, Tyler McKinney, Briley Pfleiderer, Rebecca Staley and Briana Zeger received their State FFA Degree. The chapter extendeds a congratulations to all of them on a job well done.

