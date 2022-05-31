Selover Library offers free summer lunch for kids

CHESTERVILLE — Beginning June 9, Selover Library in Chesterville will offer free lunch for all children on Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. These meals are part of the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), with lunch at Selover Library sponsored by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Most Thursdays and Fridays, Selover Library will offer a program along with the meal. Most Thursdays will be Lunch ‘n Legos, with a short video during lunch and a Lego build challenge after.

On most Fridays, Lunch ‘n Learn programs will alternate between science with Professor Mark, who will teach about science concepts and conduct crazy experiments, and First Chapter Fridays with Miss Brielle, who will read the first chapter of a book as an enticement to children to read the rest.

Please check the library’s online calendar at seloverlibrary.org or their Facebook page for a complete list of programs. Children are able to attend the programs without eating lunch if they wish.

With SFSP, all children ages 1 through 18 are eligible to receive free meals during the summer months at participating program sites. Individuals ages 19 through 21 who have been identified as having mental or physical disabilities and are following Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) through their current enrollment in educational programs also are eligible for free summer meals.