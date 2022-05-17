Jump into Summer Reading at Perry Cook Library

Weekly Schedule for June:

June 6, 7, 9 & 10: Candyland Kick-Off, life size game board. Ages 4 and up (young children must be accompanied by an adult). Call to reserve a time.

Wednesday, June 8: 6:30 p.mm Hungrytown – Folk Duo. Recommended teen and adult audience. This event is supported by the State Library of Ohio with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Monday, June 13: 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Jigsaw Puzzle Tournament for teens and adults. Call to sign up, Limited to 6 pairs.

Wednesday, June 15: 10:30 a.m. Drummunity: All ages are welcome. LOUD and lots of fun. This event is supported by the State Library of Ohio with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Monday, June 20: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Game Day: Have fun with life size Jenga, Connect Four and assorted board games. All ages welcome. (Age 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult).

Wednesday, June 22: 10:30 a.m. Magic Nate: All ages welcome. This event is supported by the State Library of Ohio with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Monday, June 27: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. White Elephant BINGO. Teens and adults. Bring a “white elephant” to add to the prize table.

Wednesday, June 29: 10:30 a.m. Bird Sanctuary – Birds of Prey. All ages welcome.

Wednesday, July 6: 10:30 a.m. Steven’s Puppets: All ages welcome. This event is supported by the State Library of Ohio with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Monday, July 11:10:30 a.m. –11:30 a.m. LEGO Tournament. Call to sign up. Age 8 and up.

Wednesday. July13: 11 a.m. –7 p.m. Game Day. Have fun with life size Jenga, Connect Four andassorted board games. All ages welcome. (Age 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult)

Monday, July 18: 11 a.m. –7 p.m. Game Day. Have fun with life size Jenga, Connect Four and assorted board games. All ages welcome. (Age 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult)

Wednesday, July 20: 11 a.m. –3 p.m. Tie-Dye Event. Limited to ticket holders only. (Tickets awarded to weekly Tie Dye raffle winners)

Finish your reading log to get a ticket to attend the ”End of Summer Party” Friday, Aug 12, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Richland Carrousel Park, 75 N. Main St. Mansfield, OH 44902

